Gadar 2 box office collection day 34 early estimates: Sunny Deol starrer nearing its final run at theatres? 

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie Gadar 2 is struggling to keep up amidst the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Check Gadar 2 box office collection day 34 early estimates below...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer is one of the few Rs 500 crore films from Bollywood.
Overtaking Baahubali 2 Hindi collections, Gadar 2 has become the second highest-grossing movie of all time.
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie has minted Rs 0.50 crores at the box office, making it R 516.08 crores, as per rough data collected by Sacnilk.com.
And it is likely to drop further due to the release of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and more celebs.
As per sacnilk.com, the biz of Sunny Deol new movie is likely to fall further in comparison to day 33.
As per the early estimates, Gadar 2 might make around Rs 0.34 crores on day 34.
It might take a couple more days to even surpass the Rs 520 crore mark at the box office.
Fans have given love to the Sunny Deol movie immensely. But the film is slugging and how!
Jawan is a new movie and the buzz is very high amongst the fans. Fans might prefer to watch the new movie than Gadar 2 again.
Gadar has a major nostalgia factor and the India-Pakistan angle has worked in their favour.
Sunny Deol could not contain his emotions after seeing fans showering him and Gadar 2 with so much love.
Sunny Deol has taken a break and has jetted off to the US with his father, as per reports. He seems to be enjoying his break.
