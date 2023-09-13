Gadar 2 box office collection day 34 early estimates: Sunny Deol starrer nearing its final run at theatres? 

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie Gadar 2 is struggling to keep up amidst the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Check Gadar 2 box office collection day 34 early estimates below...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Gadar 2 box office 

Sunny Deol starrer is one of the few Rs 500 crore films from Bollywood. 

Highest-grosser

Overtaking Baahubali 2 Hindi collections, Gadar 2 has become the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 33

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie has minted Rs 0.50 crores at the box office, making it R 516.08 crores, as per rough data collected by Sacnilk.com. 

Gadar 2 biz drops 

And it is likely to drop further due to the release of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and more celebs.

Gadar 2 day 34 

As per sacnilk.com, the biz of Sunny Deol new movie is likely to fall further in comparison to day 33.  

Gadar 2 box office day 34 early estimates 

As per the early estimates, Gadar 2 might make around Rs 0.34 crores on day 34. 

Gadar 2 business 

It might take a couple more days to even surpass the Rs 520 crore mark at the box office. 

Gadar 2 to wrap up? 

Fans have given love to the Sunny Deol movie immensely. But the film is slugging and how!

Gadar 2 vs Jawan 

Jawan is a new movie and the buzz is very high amongst the fans. Fans might prefer to watch the new movie than Gadar 2 again. 

Gadar 2 mania 

Gadar has a major nostalgia factor and the India-Pakistan angle has worked in their favour. 

Sunny's emotional side 

Sunny Deol could not contain his emotions after seeing fans showering him and Gadar 2 with so much love.  

Break 

Sunny Deol has taken a break and has jetted off to the US with his father, as per reports. He seems to be enjoying his break. 

