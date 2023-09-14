Gadar 2 box office collection day 34: Sunny Deol movie slips further due to Jawan wave; far from beating Pathaan record

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 looks too far to beat Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan to be the highest-grossing movie. Is this it?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie was released before Independence Day and enjoyed a successful run at the box office. It seems to be nearing its end.

GADAR 2

The film is a sequel to the 2001 hit movie of the same name. The film rides high on nostalgia value and India-Pakistan sentiments.

Gadar 2 day 33 box office

The Sunny Deol movie earned about Rs 50 lakhs on its 5th Tuesday.

Gadar 2 day 34 box office

As per the box office report, the new movie by Anil Sharma has minted less than Rs 40 lakhs which is its all-time low at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 34

The report claims Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 34 lakhs, as a result of the Jawan wave hitting theatres.

Gadar 2 total box office collection

To date, the Sunny Deol movie has done a business of Rs 516 crores.

Gadar 2 fate

At this rate, it looks very difficult for the Sunny Deol starrer to beat Pathaan and claim the top spot.

Gadar 2 business

The dipping collections make us wonder if Gadar 2 will wrap up before hitting the Rs 520 crore mark.

Gadar 2 OTT

As per a report on OTTplay.com, Gadar 2 will have a digital release on October 6 on ZEE5. 

Gadar 2 record 

The new movie is the fastest film to make Rs 500 crores at the box office in a record 24 days. 

Gadar 2 gross 

The movie right now remains the second highest-grossing film behind Pathaan. 

