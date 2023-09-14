Gadar 2 box office collection day 34: Sunny Deol movie slips further due to Jawan wave; far from beating Pathaan record

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 looks too far to beat Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan to be the highest-grossing movie. Is this it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie was released before Independence Day and enjoyed a successful run at the box office. It seems to be nearing its end.
The film is a sequel to the 2001 hit movie of the same name. The film rides high on nostalgia value and India-Pakistan sentiments.
The Sunny Deol movie earned about Rs 50 lakhs on its 5th Tuesday.
As per the box office report, the new movie by Anil Sharma has minted less than Rs 40 lakhs which is its all-time low at the box office.
The report claims Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 34 lakhs, as a result of the Jawan wave hitting theatres.
To date, the Sunny Deol movie has done a business of Rs 516 crores.
At this rate, it looks very difficult for the Sunny Deol starrer to beat Pathaan and claim the top spot.
The dipping collections make us wonder if Gadar 2 will wrap up before hitting the Rs 520 crore mark.
As per a report on OTTplay.com, Gadar 2 will have a digital release on October 6 on ZEE5.
The new movie is the fastest film to make Rs 500 crores at the box office in a record 24 days.
The movie right now remains the second highest-grossing film behind Pathaan.
