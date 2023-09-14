Gadar 2 box office collection Day 35 early estimates: Sunny Deol film slows down, to pick up over the weekend due to ticket offer

Gadar 2 expected to have a slow business but makers attract the audience with new offerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 had a humongous success upon its release on 11th August 2023.
The sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made an impressive business at the box office collecting over Rs 500 crore so far.
Gadar 2 day 35 box office collection estimates state that the film may earn Rs 50 lakhs.
The action drama is experiencing a slow business amid Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wave.
However, with Gadar 2 box office collection day 35 the film will stand at a total of Rs 517 crore.
Well, the makers have introduced a new movie ticket offer to attract the audience.
The makers are selling out Gadar 2 tickets flat at Rs 150 nationwide.
Gadar 2 is expected to pick up over the weekend with this new movie ticket offer.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is doing phenomenal business at the box office.
The film has grossed over Rs 650 crore in a week of its release.
