Gadar 2 box office collection day 36 early estimates: Slashed ticket prices fail to help, OTT release date also a factor

Sunny Deol starrer experiences a massive drop at the box office due to various aspects

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha had a successful theatrical run but it has slowed down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection

The movie has so far made a business of Rs 517 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massive drop

However, after a victorious theatrical run, the film is now experiencing a slow dip in numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection day 36 early estimates

The sequel of 2001 iconic film is expected to earn Rs 35 lakh on its 36th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection day 36

Reportedly, Gadar 2 will see a drop of 73.58% in the fifth week box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New offer

To remain steady at the BO, the makers slashed ticket fares to flat 150 nationwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slashed ticket prices

However, new movie ticket offers fail to help as the box office collection estimates remain low.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT release

Another factor of the massive drop could be that Gadar 2 OTT details are now out and people would prefer to wait for digital release rather than going to theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching and people would have celebrations at home they would avoid going to theaters during the festive time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

Allegedly Gadar 2 box office collection is also affected by the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan wave

While Jawan is ruling the box office, moviegoers would anytime pick SRK’s actioner over Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa upcoming twists: Vanraj in dharam sankat, Malti Devi calls Anuj her son

 

 Find Out More