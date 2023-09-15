Gadar 2 box office collection day 36 early estimates: Slashed ticket prices fail to help, OTT release date also a factor

Sunny Deol starrer experiences a massive drop at the box office due to various aspectsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha had a successful theatrical run but it has slowed down.
The movie has so far made a business of Rs 517 crore at the box office.
However, after a victorious theatrical run, the film is now experiencing a slow dip in numbers.
The sequel of 2001 iconic film is expected to earn Rs 35 lakh on its 36th day.
Reportedly, Gadar 2 will see a drop of 73.58% in the fifth week box office collection.
To remain steady at the BO, the makers slashed ticket fares to flat 150 nationwide.
However, new movie ticket offers fail to help as the box office collection estimates remain low.
Another factor of the massive drop could be that Gadar 2 OTT details are now out and people would prefer to wait for digital release rather than going to theaters.
Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching and people would have celebrations at home they would avoid going to theaters during the festive time.
Allegedly Gadar 2 box office collection is also affected by the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
While Jawan is ruling the box office, moviegoers would anytime pick SRK's actioner over Gadar 2.
