Gadar 2 box office collection day 36: Sunny Deol film inches closer to beating Pathaan all-time record amid Jawan toofan

Gadar 2 eyeing to become the highest grosser film ever by beating Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has turned out to be among the highest grossers of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the year after Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 36th day, Sunny Deol's film made Rs 0.45 crore. The pace of the film has slowed amidst Jawan mania.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this, the film has touched the mark of Rs 517.73 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now the film is just a few crores away from beating Pathaan's record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan is the highest grossing film of all time with its domestic box office collection being Rs 521.95 crore as per Sacnilk.com. These are numbers of its Hindi version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie crossed the Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 needs only Rs 4 crore to beat Pathaan as per the numbers. But will it be able to do so given that Jawan is going so strong at the box office?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's new release is breaking records after records and has crossed Rs 400 crore with its domestic collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has touched the mark of Rs 700 crore with its global collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the craze for Jawan, it is being hoped that the film will beat both the films and emerge as the highest grosser ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Gadar 2 will release on Zee5 on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
