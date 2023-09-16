Gadar 2 box office collection day 36: Sunny Deol film inches closer to beating Pathaan all-time record amid Jawan toofan

Gadar 2 eyeing to become the highest grosser film ever by beating Pathaan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Gadar 2 is unstoppable

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has turned out to be among the highest grossers of 2023.

Gadar 2 box office record

The film has turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the year after Pathaan.

Gadar 2 BO report - Day 36

On its 36th day, Sunny Deol's film made Rs 0.45 crore. The pace of the film has slowed amidst Jawan mania.

Gadar 2 BO report - Total collection

With this, the film has touched the mark of Rs 517.73 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 to BEAT Pathaan?

Now the film is just a few crores away from beating Pathaan's record.

Pathaan BO report

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan is the highest grossing film of all time with its domestic box office collection being Rs 521.95 crore as per Sacnilk.com. These are numbers of its Hindi version.

Pathaan's global collection

Shah Rukh Khan's movie crossed the Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide collection.

Gadar 2 to be the highest grosser ever?

Gadar 2 needs only Rs 4 crore to beat Pathaan as per the numbers. But will it be able to do so given that Jawan is going so strong at the box office?

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's new release is breaking records after records and has crossed Rs 400 crore with its domestic collection.

Jawan global collection

The movie has touched the mark of Rs 700 crore with its global collection.

Jawan to beat Gadar 2 and Pathaan?

Given the craze for Jawan, it is being hoped that the film will beat both the films and emerge as the highest grosser ever.

Gadar 2 OTT release

As per reports, Gadar 2 will release on Zee5 on October 6.

