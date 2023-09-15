Gadar 2 box office collection day 36: Sunny Deol to close in on Pathaan lifetime in India this weekend? Low ticket price to help?

With Gadar 2 ticket prices slashed and Ganesh Chaturthi long weekend, will the Sunny Deol new movie surpass Pathaan to become the top-grossing Bollywood movie?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has slowed down drastically.
Gadar 2 was expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's lifetime box office collection.
The makers have slashed the price to pull in the crowd for Gadar 2. Cinegoers can watch the Sunny Deol movie at Rs 150 nationwide.
Lowering the ticket prices might pull in the crowd back to theatres for this massy movie with an India-Pakistan twist.
Also, Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching next week. this might benefit the movie makers tremendously.
With the festive season and lowering the ticket prices, Gadar 2 might bounce back in the race for Top grosser.
Right now, claiming the top spot is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan with 543.05 crore.
Right now, the total collection of Sunny Deol movie is Rs 517.06 crores, as per media reports. It needs about Rs 25.99 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan new movie with Atlee, Nayanthara is expected to surpass the collections of Pathaan, Gadar 2.
If the film benefits from the ticket prices and the upcoming festive season, Gadar 2 might take up the second spot surpassing Pathaan.
Let's see if Gadar 2 is pulled out or if it reaps benefits from the offer to beat Pathaan.
