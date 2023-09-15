Gadar 2 box office collection day 36: Sunny Deol to close in on Pathaan lifetime in India this weekend? Low ticket price to help?

With Gadar 2 ticket prices slashed and Ganesh Chaturthi long weekend, will the Sunny Deol new movie surpass Pathaan to become the top-grossing Bollywood movie?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection 

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has slowed down drastically. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Falling short  

Gadar 2 was expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's lifetime box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New strategy 

The makers have slashed the price to pull in the crowd for Gadar 2. Cinegoers can watch the Sunny Deol movie at Rs 150 nationwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekend 

Lowering the ticket prices might pull in the crowd back to theatres for this massy movie with an India-Pakistan twist. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Festive season 

Also, Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching next week. this might benefit the movie makers tremendously. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Long weekend 

With the festive season and lowering the ticket prices, Gadar 2 might bounce back in the race for Top grosser.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan 

Right now, claiming the top spot is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan with 543.05 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection day 35

Right now, the total collection of Sunny Deol movie is Rs 517.06 crores, as per media reports. It needs about Rs 25.99 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan wave 

Shah Rukh Khan new movie with Atlee, Nayanthara is expected to surpass the collections of Pathaan, Gadar 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 business 

If the film benefits from the ticket prices and the upcoming festive season, Gadar 2 might take up the second spot surpassing Pathaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection fate 

Let's see if Gadar 2 is pulled out or if it reaps benefits from the offer to beat Pathaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer falls below Rs 20 crore mark; unable to beat Gadar 2

 

 Find Out More