Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates: Sunny Deol film picks up slightly on 6th weekend

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 still manages to attract audience to theaters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is still ruling the hearts of many.

Gadar 2 ruling over theaters

Over months of theatrical run, the film is attracting audiences to theaters.

Gadar box office collection

Gadar 2 consistently earned numbers at the box office but upon the release of Jawan, the business slowed down.

Gadar 2 total collection so far

Gadar 2 box office collection now stands at Rs 518.29 crore in India.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates

The sequel of 2001 film is expected to collect Rs 57 lakhs on day 37.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates

Citing Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates the film will make business in 6th weekend.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 35

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 box office collection day 35 was Rs 50 lakhs.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 36

The film made a business of Rs 44 on day 36 of its theatrical release.

Gadar 2 box office collection 6th weekend

As compared to the previous days' collection Gadar 2 will pick up slightly on 6th weekend.

New offer

Seemingly, slashed ticket prices of flat Rs 150 nationwide would help the movie collect numbers at the box office.

