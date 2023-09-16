Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates: Sunny Deol film picks up slightly on 6th weekend

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 still manages to attract audience to theatersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is still ruling the hearts of many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over months of theatrical run, the film is attracting audiences to theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 consistently earned numbers at the box office but upon the release of Jawan, the business slowed down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 box office collection now stands at Rs 518.29 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of 2001 film is expected to collect Rs 57 lakhs on day 37.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citing Gadar 2 box office collection day 37 early estimates the film will make business in 6th weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 box office collection day 35 was Rs 50 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made a business of Rs 44 on day 36 of its theatrical release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As compared to the previous days' collection Gadar 2 will pick up slightly on 6th weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seemingly, slashed ticket prices of flat Rs 150 nationwide would help the movie collect numbers at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
