Gadar 2 box office collection day 37: Sunny Deol film fights hard to reach the top amidst Jawan toofan

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is a smashing hit at the box office. Will it become no 1?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Gadar 2 box office buzz

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma is a blockbuster hit.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 37

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 made Rs 0.70 crore at the box office. These are early estimates.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 36

On its sixth Friday, the film reportedly made Rs 0.44 crore at the box office. Thus, it showed growth on day 37.

Gadar 2 BO - Total collection

Adding up the numbers, Gadar 2's total collection is Rs 518.42 crore.

Gadar 2 record

Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing film of the year 2023.

Gadar 2 to become No 1?

If Gadar 2 manages to go past Rs 521 crore approximately then it will beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan record.

Gadar 2 fighting hard

It can be witnessed through numbers that the buzz for Gadar 2 is not dead yet and the film is fighting to reach the number 1 spot.

Jawan mania takes over

Now the box office has taken over by Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan.

Jawan BO Report - Day 10

Jawan is said to have made more than Rs 30 crore on its second Saturday.

Jawan breaking records

The total collection of Jawan has already reached the Rs 440 crore mark approximately.

Gadar 2 on OTT

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is reportedly going to release on Zee5 on October 6.

Gadar 3 in the making?

Post Gadar 2's success, there are rumours that part 3 is also in the making.

