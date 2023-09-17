Gadar 2 box office collection day 37: Sunny Deol film fights hard to reach the top amidst Jawan toofan

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is a smashing hit at the box office. Will it become no 1?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma is a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 made Rs 0.70 crore at the box office. These are early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its sixth Friday, the film reportedly made Rs 0.44 crore at the box office. Thus, it showed growth on day 37.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding up the numbers, Gadar 2's total collection is Rs 518.42 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing film of the year 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Gadar 2 manages to go past Rs 521 crore approximately then it will beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It can be witnessed through numbers that the buzz for Gadar 2 is not dead yet and the film is fighting to reach the number 1 spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now the box office has taken over by Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is said to have made more than Rs 30 crore on its second Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Jawan has already reached the Rs 440 crore mark approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is reportedly going to release on Zee5 on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post Gadar 2's success, there are rumours that part 3 is also in the making.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!