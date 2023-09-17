Gadar 2 box office collection day 38 early estimates: Sunny Deol film gets new lease of life with movie ticket offer

Here's how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is expected to collect on day 38

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has done phenomenally well at the box office.

Gadar 2 ruling theaters

Over a month after its theatrical release, the movie is still managing to pull crowds to theaters.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2’s total box office collection so far stands at Rs 518 crore net in India.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 38 early estimates

The sequel of 2001 film is expected to collect Rs 98 lakh on day 38.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 38 total collection

6th Sunday’s collection will add to the total making it Rs 519.41 crore.

Movie ticket offer

Seemingly the maker’s new strategy offer of selling tickets at flat Rs 150 nationwide came to help.

Previous collection

Earlier in the week Gadar 2 was collecting Rs 44 lakh, 50 lakh and so on.

6th weekend

On the 6th weekend, the Sunny Deol starrer has picked up slightly.

Highest grossing Indian movie

Gadar 2 is listed among top 10 highest grossing Indian movies.

Gadar 2

The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and both have been directed by Anil Sharma.

