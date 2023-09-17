Gadar 2 box office collection day 38 early estimates: Sunny Deol film gets new lease of life with movie ticket offer

Here's how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is expected to collect on day 38Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has done phenomenally well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over a month after its theatrical release, the movie is still managing to pull crowds to theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2’s total box office collection so far stands at Rs 518 crore net in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of 2001 film is expected to collect Rs 98 lakh on day 38.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
6th Sunday’s collection will add to the total making it Rs 519.41 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seemingly the maker’s new strategy offer of selling tickets at flat Rs 150 nationwide came to help.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier in the week Gadar 2 was collecting Rs 44 lakh, 50 lakh and so on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 6th weekend, the Sunny Deol starrer has picked up slightly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is listed among top 10 highest grossing Indian movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and both have been directed by Anil Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
