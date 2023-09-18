Gadar 2 box office collection day 38: Sunny Deol film sees growth on sixth Sunday; chases all-time record of Pathaan

Gadar 2 to become the highest grossing Hindi film? Here's the BO report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
While everyone anticipated Sunny Deol's film to be a hit, the smashing box office numbers came as a pleasant surprise to all.
Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma has become one of the highest grossers of 2023.
On its sixth Sunday, the film made Rs 1 crore at the box office. These are early estimates as reported by Sacnilk.com.
The box office numbers showed growth as Gadar 2 made Rs 0.71 crore approximately on day 36.
The total collection of Gadar 2 now stands at Rs 519.43 crore. It is beyond fabulous.
Thanks to these fantastic numbers, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is the second highest grossing film of 2023.
The record of highest grossing film of 2023 is held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Pathaan's lifetime collection is Rs 524.53 crore. The numbers are of the Hindi version of the film.
It remains to be seen if Gadar 2 manages to beat Pathaan's record or not. The movie is still running in theatres though there are lesser shows now thanks to Jawan.
While Gadar 2 is chasing record set by Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is setting new records.
Jawan has become the fasted Hindi film to cross the mark of Rs 400 crore with its Hindi Net Collection at the box office.
The total collection of Jawan by the end of 11th day is Rs 477.28 crore as per a report in Sacnilk.com. Will it beat Gadar 2 numbers?
