Gadar 2 box office collection day 39: Sunny Deol starrer maintains pace on 6th Monday, Ganesh Chaturthi to give a boost

Gadar 2 box office report: Sunny Deol film is still attracting footfalls in theatres.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Gadar 2 roars

Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and he roared and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 cast

The film brought Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel aka Tara Singh and Sakina back to the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 has been killing it at the box office. It is the second highest grossing film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO Report - Day 29

On its 39th day, Gadar 2 may have earned Rs 0.60 crores at the box office as reported by Sacnilk.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO Report - Sees dip

On its sixth Monday, Gadar 2 dipped in numbers. On 38th day, Gadar 2 reportedly made Rs 1.22 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO Report - Maintains pace

Even though there is a slight dip, Gadar 2 is still maintaining pace at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO Report - Total Collection

As per the report, Gadar 2's total collection now stands at Rs 520 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganesh Chaturthi special

It remains to be seen if the numbers increase on sixth Tuesday or not as it is Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 vs Jawan

Gadar 2 is still gaining footfalls in theatres despite Jawan mania.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan smashing box office records

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is doing fabulously well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chasing Gadar 2 record

Now it seems that Jawan is chasing Gadar 2 numbers as it has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 chasing Pathaan's record

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is chasing Pathaan's record to become the highest grossing film of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to be special for Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, here's how

 

 Find Out More