Gadar 2 box office collection day 39: Sunny Deol starrer maintains pace on 6th Monday, Ganesh Chaturthi to give a boost

Gadar 2 box office report: Sunny Deol film is still attracting footfalls in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and he roared and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film brought Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel aka Tara Singh and Sakina back to the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has been killing it at the box office. It is the second highest grossing film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 39th day, Gadar 2 may have earned Rs 0.60 crores at the box office as reported by Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its sixth Monday, Gadar 2 dipped in numbers. On 38th day, Gadar 2 reportedly made Rs 1.22 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though there is a slight dip, Gadar 2 is still maintaining pace at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the report, Gadar 2's total collection now stands at Rs 520 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It remains to be seen if the numbers increase on sixth Tuesday or not as it is Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is still gaining footfalls in theatres despite Jawan mania.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is doing fabulously well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now it seems that Jawan is chasing Gadar 2 numbers as it has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is chasing Pathaan's record to become the highest grossing film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!