Gadar 2 box office collection day 40: Sunny Deol film still attracting footfalls despite Jawan

Gadar 2 is among the highest grossers of 2023. Here's its update BO report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and others has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 movie has shattered many box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 made Rs 0.45 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 saw slight jump in numbers on 4oth day as Gadar 2 made Rs 0.35 crores at the box office on 39th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the report, Gadar 2's total box collection is Rs 520.80 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the pace is slow, Gadar 2 has come very close to beat Pathaan and become the highest grosser of the year 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film slowed down at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has been minting money at the box office at lightening speed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan reportedly made around Rs 13 crores at the box office on its second Tuesday, i.e., day 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan's India Net Collection has now crossed Rs 500 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!