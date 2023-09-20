Gadar 2 box office collection day 40: Sunny Deol film still attracting footfalls despite Jawan

Gadar 2 is among the highest grossers of 2023. Here's its update BO report.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Gadar 2 - A success story

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and others has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 breaking records

Gadar 2 movie has shattered many box office records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO - Day 40

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 made Rs 0.45 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO - Slight jump

Gadar 2 saw slight jump in numbers on 4oth day as Gadar 2 made Rs 0.35 crores at the box office on 39th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO - Total Collection

As per the report, Gadar 2's total box collection is Rs 520.80 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second highest grossing film

Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 to beat Pathaan?

Though the pace is slow, Gadar 2 has come very close to beat Pathaan and become the highest grosser of the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Competition from Jawan

Sunny Deol's film slowed down at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office update

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has been minting money at the box office at lightening speed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection

Jawan reportedly made around Rs 13 crores at the box office on its second Tuesday, i.e., day 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan total collection

Jawan's India Net Collection has now crossed Rs 500 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan release

Jawan released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ambani Ganpati 2023: Check the best and worst dressed celebs at the mega celebrations

 

 Find Out More