Gadar 2 box office collection day 41: Sunny Deol film touches all time low

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more is in its sixth week at BO. | Sep 21, 2023
Since the day Gadar 2 released in the theatres, Sunny Deol's film is ruling the headlines due to its box office numbers.
Gadar 2 is a blockbuster hit just like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
But now that the film is in its sixth week, the numbers are on the decline.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 collected Rs 0.35 crores at the box office on its day 41.
The numbers have dropped as compared to day 40. Gadar 2 made Rs 0.45 crores on its 40th day at the box office.
The total collection of Gadar 2 is Rs 521.15 crores as per reports.
Gadar 2 has become the second highest grossing film of the year 2023.
Pathaan is the highest grossing film of the year as its box office collection was above Rs 524 crores.
While it is still attracting audiences to the theatres, it seems difficult for Gadar 2 to touch Pathaan numbers.
But given how Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is minting money at the box office, it might beat records set by Gadar 2 and Pathaan.
Gadar 2 has done tremendously well in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and more.
Gadar 2 is set to release on OTT in the month of October. It will release on Zee5.
