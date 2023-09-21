Gadar 2 box office collection day 41: Sunny Deol film touches all time low

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more is in its sixth week at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Gadar 2 box office update

Since the day Gadar 2 released in the theatres, Sunny Deol's film is ruling the headlines due to its box office numbers.

A smashing hit

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster hit just like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 BO - Last bits

But now that the film is in its sixth week, the numbers are on the decline.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 41

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 collected Rs 0.35 crores at the box office on its day 41.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 40

The numbers have dropped as compared to day 40. Gadar 2 made Rs 0.45 crores on its 40th day at the box office.

Gadar 2 BO - Total Collection

The total collection of Gadar 2 is Rs 521.15 crores as per reports.

Second highest grossing film

Gadar 2 has become the second highest grossing film of the year 2023.

To beat Pathaan?

Pathaan is the highest grossing film of the year as its box office collection was above Rs 524 crores.

New record?

While it is still attracting audiences to the theatres, it seems difficult for Gadar 2 to touch Pathaan numbers.

Jawan to take over both?

But given how Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is minting money at the box office, it might beat records set by Gadar 2 and Pathaan.

Gadar 2 mania

Gadar 2 has done tremendously well in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and more.

Gadar 2 on OTT

Gadar 2 is set to release on OTT in the month of October. It will release on Zee5.

