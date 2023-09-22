Gadar 2 box office collection day 42: Sunny Deol film witnesses new low

Jawan mania and new releases to edge out Gadar 2 from the big screen?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
The Sunny Deol-starrer has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles alongside Utkarsh Sharma and Simran Kaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 enjoyed a dream run at the box office for over a month and is now in its last leg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 collected nearly Rs 0.37 crore on Day 42 at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film’s total box office collection stood at Rs 521.53 crore in 42 days in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Globally, the film has collected over Rs 680 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is currently the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a total box office collection of Rs 524 crore in Hindi. It seems difficult for Gadar 2 to beat Pathaan’s record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan creating new records at the box office, the film is likely to take over both Gadar 2 and Pathaan in the coming days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee may leave fewer or even no screens for Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will reportedly make its digital premiere next month on October 6 on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
