Gadar 2 box office collection day 44: Sunny Deol craze refuses to die down despite Jawan, new releases

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 manages to earn good even on 44th day of theatrical run
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is still running in theaters.
The war drama inches close to the end of theatrical runs.
However, the action film refuses to die and still manages to pull crowds to theatres.
On day 44, Gadar 2 collected Rs 50 lakhs which is a lot for a movie to earn in the end days.
Despite completing 44 days of theatrical run Gadar 2 fever among fans is still high.
Anil Sharma's directorial has a total of Rs 522.84 crore nett collection in India.
Which is multiple times higher than its budget of Rs 80 crore.
Sunny Deol's film has reportedly collected Rs 616 crore at the global box office.
Jawan is ruling theaters yet Gadar 2 has managed a successful run so far and counting.
New releases The Great Indian Family and Sukhee did not affect Gadar 2's business.
