Gadar 2 box office collection day 44: Sunny Deol craze refuses to die down despite Jawan, new releases

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 manages to earn good even on 44th day of theatrical run

Rupal Purohit

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is still running in theaters.

Nears to end of BO business

The war drama inches close to the end of theatrical runs.

Gadar 2 shows no sign of closing

However, the action film refuses to die and still manages to pull crowds to theatres.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 44

On day 44, Gadar 2 collected Rs 50 lakhs which is a lot for a movie to earn in the end days.

Gadar 2 fever

Despite completing 44 days of theatrical run Gadar 2 fever among fans is still high.

Gadar 2 domestic BO collection

Anil Sharma's directorial has a total of Rs 522.84 crore nett collection in India.

Gadar 2 Budget

Which is multiple times higher than its budget of Rs 80 crore.

Gadar 2 box office collection worldwide

Sunny Deol’s film has reportedly collected Rs 616 crore at the global box office.

Gadar 2 vs Jawan

Jawan is ruling theaters yet Gadar 2 has managed a successful run so far and counting.

New Release

New releases The Great Indian Family and Sukhee did not affect Gadar 2’s business.

