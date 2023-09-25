Gadar 2 box office collection day 45: Sunny Deol film fever still running high

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 shows no sign of stopping even on day 45 of theatrical run

Rupal Purohit

Sep 25, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 had a hunmoungos success and is still running in theaters.

Sequel after 2 decades

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their role of Tara Singh and Sakina after 22 years.

Gadar 2 business

Having released on 7th September the film made and impressive business and is still counting.

Gadar 2 fever

The fan craze of Sunny Deol and his film is so high that the film is showing no sign of stopping even on dya 45.

Record breaker

The sequel of 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has made record breaking numbers at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 45

The film has collected Rs 65 lakh according to Sacnilk on day 45.

No sign of stopping

The war drama saw a hike in the 7th Sunday collection than Saturday when it earned Rs 47 lakh.

Gadar 2 total collection India

The total collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 523.46 crore nett India.

Worldwide collection

Gadar 2 worldwide box office collection is Rs 684 crore.

New Release

Gadar 2 is not affected by new release of Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee.

