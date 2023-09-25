Gadar 2 box office collection day 45: Sunny Deol film fever still running high

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 shows no sign of stopping even on day 45 of theatrical runSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 had a hunmoungos success and is still running in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their role of Tara Singh and Sakina after 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having released on 7th September the film made and impressive business and is still counting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fan craze of Sunny Deol and his film is so high that the film is showing no sign of stopping even on dya 45.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has made record breaking numbers at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has collected Rs 65 lakh according to Sacnilk on day 45.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The war drama saw a hike in the 7th Sunday collection than Saturday when it earned Rs 47 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 523.46 crore nett India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 worldwide box office collection is Rs 684 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is not affected by new release of Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
