Gadar 2 box office collection day 46: Sunny Deol film to bid goodbye to theaters soon?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 box office collection slowing down

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol had a humongous success at the box office.

Goodbye theaters

Well, the movie now seems to bid adieu to theaters soon.

Dip in BO collection

The box office collection of Anil Sharma's directorial is slowing down.

Gadar 2 fever descending?

As compared to previous days collection Gadar 2 has witnessed a dip in box office collection day 46.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 46

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has collected Rs 30 lakhs on the 46th day of its theatrical run.

Gadar 2 box office collection

The film’s India nett collection total is at Rs 523.80 crore.

Worldwide collection

Gadar 2 has grossed Rs 686.97 crore at worldwide box office collection.

Moviegoers skipping theater watch for this reason?

Fans' craze was high so far but now are they planning to watch it on OTT?

Gadar 2 on OTT

Gadar 2 is scheduled to make its digital premiere on 6th October on Zee5.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel who have reprised their role of Tara Singh and Sakina after 22 years.

