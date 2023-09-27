Gadar 2 box office collection day 47 early estimates: Sunny Deol film is out of breath yet fights Jawan

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is not ready to get defeated and is still going strong amid Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan mania at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Sunny Deol is survived past 46th day of its release and is still fighting with Jawan at the box office. It has minted 523.79 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office Day 47

As per early estimates, Sunny Deol film may earn 0.31 crore or 31 lakh at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs. Jawan

Gadar 2 is taking it slow but still fighting to survive along with Jawan as the film has made 565 crore at the box office in India.

Gadar 2 week-wise collection

Gadar had a massive opening at the box office, and it achieved unbelievable milestones.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 1

Sunny Deol starrer earned 284 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 2

The film continued to roar in week 2 and collected 134 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 3

Sunny Deol's film witnessed a massive dip, but the film still continued to make 63 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 4

The film made Rs 27 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 5

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film collected 7.28 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office collection week 6

Sunny Deol starrer earned 4.72 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 defeats big films

Gadar 2 broke many records made by big movies like Baahubali 2, Dangal and more.

Will Gadar 2 overpower Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan is still ahead of Gadar 2 with a 30 crore difference.

