Gadar 2 box office collection day 47: Sunny Deol film leaves everyone surprised

Gadar 2 manages to earn at the box office while fighting Jawan storm
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 had a humongous successful run at the box office.
The film has completed 47 days of theatrical run and still counting.
Despite blockbuster success of Jawan, new film releases in theaters, Gadar 2 still stands strong at the box office.
Sunny Deol's film has surprised everyone with its collection even on day 47.
Gadar 2 has earned Rs 31 lakhs as box office collection day 47.
Gadar 2 nett India box office collection is Rs 524 crore.
Anil Sharma directorial stands strong against Jawan's box office storm and manages to pull crowds even on ending days of theatrical run.
Gadar 2 has approximately earned Rs 687 crore across the world.
The sequel of 2001 film is steady at the box office collecting Rs 30 to 31 lakhs on ending days.
The film is said to make its digital premiere on 6th October on Zee5.
