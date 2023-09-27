Gadar 2 box office collection day 47: Sunny Deol film leaves everyone surprised

Gadar 2 manages to earn at the box office while fighting Jawan storm

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Gadar 2 fever

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 had a humongous successful run at the box office.

Gadar 2 success

The film has completed 47 days of theatrical run and still counting.

Gadar 2 stands firm

Despite blockbuster success of Jawan, new film releases in theaters, Gadar 2 still stands strong at the box office.

Gadar 2 surprised everyone

Sunny Deol’s film has surprised everyone with its collection even on day 47.

Box office collection day 47

Gadar 2 has earned Rs 31 lakhs as box office collection day 47.

Domestic total box office collection

Gadar 2 nett India box office collection is Rs 524 crore.

Gadar 2 fights Jawan storm

Anil Sharma directorial stands strong against Jawan's box office storm and manages to pull crowds even on ending days of theatrical run.

Worldwide box office collection

Gadar 2 has approximately earned Rs 687 crore across the world.

Gadar 2 is steady

The sequel of 2001 film is steady at the box office collecting Rs 30 to 31 lakhs on ending days.

Gadar 2 on OTT

The film is said to make its digital premiere on 6th October on Zee5.

