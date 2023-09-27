Gadar 2 box office collection day 48 early estimates: Sunny Deol film is down but not out

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 48: Sunny Deol's film is estimated to make 3.5 crore in week 4 of its release.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection day 47

It’s unbelievable that the Sunny Deol starrer is still running in theatres on its 47th day.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 48

The film earned a total of 524 crore, and it is estimated that it will earn 0.25 crore on its 48th day.

Gadar 2 continues to fight Jawan

Sunny Deol has been defeated by Jawan, but it still continues to fight at the box office.

Gadar 2 week one box office collection

Sunny Deol had an incredible start at the box office, and on week one, the film made 285 crore.

Gadar 2 week two box office collection

The film collected 134.47 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 week three box office collection

Sunny Deol's film witnessed a dip in week 3 and earned 63.35 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 weeks 4 box office collection

On the 4th week, the film saw a massive drop and only collected 27.55 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 week 5 box office collection

Sunny Deol's film made only 7 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 week 6 box office collection

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made 4.72 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 week 7 box office collection

Sunny Deol starrer is estimated to make 3.5 crore with the collection of 0.25 crore on Day 48.

Gadar 2 success effect

Sunny Deol is all set to work on multiple projects, and one of them is Border 2.

Sunny Deol's long-due success

The actor waited for 22 years to witness this massive success.

