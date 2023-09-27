Gadar 2 box office collection day 48 early estimates: Sunny Deol film is down but not out

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 48: Sunny Deol's film is estimated to make 3.5 crore in week 4 of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
It’s unbelievable that the Sunny Deol starrer is still running in theatres on its 47th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film earned a total of 524 crore, and it is estimated that it will earn 0.25 crore on its 48th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has been defeated by Jawan, but it still continues to fight at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol had an incredible start at the box office, and on week one, the film made 285 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film collected 134.47 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film witnessed a dip in week 3 and earned 63.35 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 4th week, the film saw a massive drop and only collected 27.55 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film made only 7 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made 4.72 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer is estimated to make 3.5 crore with the collection of 0.25 crore on Day 48.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is all set to work on multiple projects, and one of them is Border 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor waited for 22 years to witness this massive success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
