Gadar 2 box office collection day 49 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film overtakes Pathaan despite new releases and Jawan

Gadar 2 box office collection day 49 early estimates: Sunny Deol has beaten the Hindi record of Pathaan which is a staggering feat. It is now up against Jawan

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol action cum patriotic film Gadar 2 has overtaken Pathaan at the box office

Gadar 2 crosses Pathaan

Gadar 2 has crossed Pathaan by making Rs 524.75 crores nett in India

Gadar 2 stays strong

The day wise dip in the collections of Gadar 2 has been fluctuating. It has picked up on some days too.

Gadar 2 beats biggies

The Sunny Deol film has beaten the likes of Pathaan, Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju and others

Gadar 2 Vs Jawan

The toughest competitor is Jawan which has made Rs 450 crores nett in India

Gadar 2 survives

The new releases The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 should not affect Gadar 2

Gadar 2 ROI

With a budget of little over Rs 100 crores, Gadar 2 has made most money

Gadar Day 49

The collection should be around Rs 0.35 to 0.40 crores

Gadar 2 loved by the masses

Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with the staggering success of the movie

Gadar 2 to have a sequel

Anil Sharma has already set his mind on a sequel for Gadar 2

