Gadar 2 box office collection day 49 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film overtakes Pathaan despite new releases and Jawan

Gadar 2 box office collection day 49 early estimates: Sunny Deol has beaten the Hindi record of Pathaan which is a staggering feat. It is now up against JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Sunny Deol action cum patriotic film Gadar 2 has overtaken Pathaan at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has crossed Pathaan by making Rs 524.75 crores nett in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The day wise dip in the collections of Gadar 2 has been fluctuating. It has picked up on some days too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol film has beaten the likes of Pathaan, Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju and othersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The toughest competitor is Jawan which has made Rs 450 crores nett in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The new releases The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 should not affect Gadar 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a budget of little over Rs 100 crores, Gadar 2 has made most moneySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The collection should be around Rs 0.35 to 0.40 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with the staggering success of the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Sharma has already set his mind on a sequel for Gadar 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!