Gadar 2 box office collection day 50 early estimates: Sunny Deol film all-time blockbuster, survives new Hindi and South releases

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

The Sunny Deol film is one of the ATBBs of Bollywood

Gadar 2 box office day 50

It seems the collections of Gadar 2 on Day 50 are quite low

Gadar 2 a huge hit

The movie has made Rs 525 crores nett in India which is huge

Gadar 2 ROI

The return on investment for Gadar 2 is far greater than Pathaan, Jawan, KGF 2 or RRR

Gadar 2 crosses Rs 600 crores

Gadar 2 has made Rs 619.25 crores gross from Indian market

Gadar 2 overseas

The collections from abroad are very marginal

Gadar 2 box office day 48

It could manage only Rs 40 lakhs on day 48

Gadar 2 box office history

Having a run of 50 days in cinema halls is a feat in itself

Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2 success has benefitted Sunny Deol who is now in talks for four films

Gadar 2 first week

The movie made Rs 284.63 crores in the first week

Gadar 2 historic

In 2023, the leading men of the 90s are ruling

