Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film's Top 9 records

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 completed 50 days at the box office; a look

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Gadar 2 broke all the records in 50 days

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a blockbuster hit.

Gadar 2 defeats Pathaan

The film managed to earn Rs 524.75 crores at the box office and has defeated SRK's Pathaan.

Gadar 2 has became the top 2 grosser movie

Sunny Deol's film has become the top-grosser movie.

Gadar 2 entered the Rs. 100 crore club

The film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club quite fast. It earned Rs 136 crore in 3 days.

Gadar 2's booking tickets sold fast

The film achieved a gross collection of Rs 30 crore by selling 1.2 million tickets in advance.

Gadar 2's midnight shows ran in small towns

Due to the increase in Sunny Deol's craze, the theatres ran midnight shows in small towns.

Gadar 2 in the top 10 highest grosser movies

The film managed to be in the list of top 10 highest-grosser movies as it earned Rs. 689 crores on the 10th day.

Gadar 2 became the second top-grosser in 2023

After Jawaan, Gadar 2 became the second top-grosser of the year in 2023.

Gadar 2 revived career

Gadar 2 helped Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to revive their careers.

Gadar 2 earnings on first Sunday

The film earned Rs. 51 crores on the first Sunday and defeated Pathaan.

