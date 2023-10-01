Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film's Top 9 records

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 completed 50 days at the box office; a lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film managed to earn Rs 524.75 crores at the box office and has defeated SRK's Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film has become the top-grosser movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club quite fast. It earned Rs 136 crore in 3 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film achieved a gross collection of Rs 30 crore by selling 1.2 million tickets in advance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to the increase in Sunny Deol's craze, the theatres ran midnight shows in small towns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film managed to be in the list of top 10 highest-grosser movies as it earned Rs. 689 crores on the 10th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Jawaan, Gadar 2 became the second top-grosser of the year in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 helped Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to revive their careers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film earned Rs. 51 crores on the first Sunday and defeated Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
