Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film’s week wise collection so far

Gadar 2 had an impressive business and we have noted down its weekly report

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer had tremendous success at the box office and completing 50 theatrical days is phenomenal.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 50

Gadar 2 has reportedly collected Rs 20 lakh on day 50 making it a total of over Rs 525 crore.

Gadar 2 box office weekly report

The war action film had an impressive business and here is week wise collection.

Week 1

Gadar 2 made a whopping business of Rs 284.63 crore in India.

Week 2

The nett box office collection of week was Rs 134.47 crore.

Week 3

Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 63.35 crore in week 3.

Week 4

Anil Sharma directorial has earned Rs 27.55 crore nett.

Week 5

The sequel of 2001 film witnessed a dip, earning Rs 7.28 crore.

Week 6

The film collected only Rs 4.72 crore in week 6.

Week 7

Gadar 2 made a collection of Rs 3.2 crore in week 7 of the theatrical run.

