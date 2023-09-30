Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film’s week wise collection so far

Gadar 2 had an impressive business and we have noted down its weekly reportSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer had tremendous success at the box office and completing 50 theatrical days is phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has reportedly collected Rs 20 lakh on day 50 making it a total of over Rs 525 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The war action film had an impressive business and here is week wise collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 made a whopping business of Rs 284.63 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The nett box office collection of week was Rs 134.47 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 63.35 crore in week 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Sharma directorial has earned Rs 27.55 crore nett.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of 2001 film witnessed a dip, earning Rs 7.28 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film collected only Rs 4.72 crore in week 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 made a collection of Rs 3.2 crore in week 7 of the theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
