Gadar 2 box office collection day 51 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film has a 'golden run'; week 7 collections beat The Vaccine War opening

Gadar 2 box office collection day 51 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film makes above a crore even in its seventh week; the movie has brought footfalls of 3.5 crore in cinema halls across India

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is one of the historic movies of 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office week 7

Gadar 2 has completed 50 days in theatres, which is a huge feat in modern times

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office day 51

Gadar 2 is now making around Rs 50 lakh, which is still a good sum

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office record

It has brought footfalls of 3.5 crore people to the cinema halls all over

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office run

The total stands at Rs 528. 8 crores nett, which is staggering

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 7th week record

In its seventh week, Gadar 2 has made Rs 2.8 crores beating opening of The Vaccine War

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office records

Gadar 2 beat the Indian nett box office collection of Pathaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 tanked overseas

Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, this movie has hardly done any business abroad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2's box office glory

The movie made Rs 51 crores on its first Sunday beating Pathaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 3 on the cards

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has confirmed that he is planning Gadar 3

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best rated Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More