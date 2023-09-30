Gadar 2 box office collection day 51 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film has a 'golden run'; week 7 collections beat The Vaccine War opening

Gadar 2 box office collection day 51 early estimates: Sunny Deol's film makes above a crore even in its seventh week; the movie has brought footfalls of 3.5 crore in cinema halls across IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is one of the historic movies of 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has completed 50 days in theatres, which is a huge feat in modern timesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is now making around Rs 50 lakh, which is still a good sumSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has brought footfalls of 3.5 crore people to the cinema halls all overSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The total stands at Rs 528. 8 crores nett, which is staggeringSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In its seventh week, Gadar 2 has made Rs 2.8 crores beating opening of The Vaccine WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 beat the Indian nett box office collection of PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, this movie has hardly done any business abroadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made Rs 51 crores on its first Sunday beating PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Anil Sharma has confirmed that he is planning Gadar 3Source: Bollywoodlife.com
