Gadar 2 box office collection day 51: Will Sunny Deol film beat Pathaan in highest-running theatrical days?

Take a look at Gadar 2 box office collection and its new awaiting record
Gadar 2 had a humongous success at the box office having released on 11th August 2023.
The film has crossed 50 days of theatrical run and this in itself is a feat in millennial time.
However, in this era, Gadar 2 is not the only film to have longest running days. Ahead in the race is Shah Rukh Khan's film.
In the new millennial generation, Pathaan has completed a total of 58 theatrical days.
Currently, SRK's Pathaan holds the record of longest running film in theaters at this time.
Will Gadar 2 surpass Pathaan in the record of longest-running film in the new generation standing at day 52 and counting?
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film has reportedly collected Rs 25-30 lakhs on day 51.
The total nett box office collection is over Rs 525 crore and its worldwide collection is Rs 684.8 crore.
The highest-running film in Indian cinema is SRK's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge but in new generational time, Pathaan is leading with 58 days record.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has a competitive edge with Pathaan to beat the record of highest-running theatrical days.
