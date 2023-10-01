Gadar 2 box office collection day 51: Will Sunny Deol film beat Pathaan in highest-running theatrical days?

Take a look at Gadar 2 box office collection and its new awaiting record

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 had a humongous success at the box office having released on 11th August 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phenomenal 50

The film has crossed 50 days of theatrical run and this in itself is a feat in millennial time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Longest running film in theaters

However, in this era, Gadar 2 is not the only film to have longest running days. Ahead in the race is Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan record

In the new millennial generation, Pathaan has completed a total of 58 theatrical days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK’s Pathaan is leading

Currently, SRK’s Pathaan holds the record of longest running film in theaters at this time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar to beat Pathaan?

Will Gadar 2 surpass Pathaan in the record of longest-running film in the new generation standing at day 52 and counting?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office collection day 51

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film has reportedly collected Rs 25-30 lakhs on day 51.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office glory

The total nett box office collection is over Rs 525 crore and its worldwide collection is Rs 684.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest-running film

The highest-running film in Indian cinema is SRK’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge but in new generational time, Pathaan is leading with 58 days record.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Gadar 2 defeat Pathaan

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has a competitive edge with Pathaan to beat the record of highest-running theatrical days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, Tejas, Leo and more new movies releasing on OTT and theatres in October

 

 Find Out More