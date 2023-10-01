Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film beats KGF 2 in the best 'fourth weekend' list; mints lakhs

Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film has a glorious fourth weekend making Rs 17 crores plus. It is up there with the bestSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Gadar 2 which completed 50 days in the theatres is still getting huge loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is still minting lakhs in the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel has seen footfalls of 3.5 crores so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In the fourth weekend, it has beaten KGF 2. Gadar 2 made Rs 17.5 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is just a crore lower than URI and the mega hit Baahubali 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even on day 48, Gadar 2 made around Rs 40 lakhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has made Rs 690.24 crores so far at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film got a staggering opening in India with Rs 40 crores on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has flopped overseas. The collections are marginalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Sharma has confirmed that he will make Gadar 3 if he gets the scriptSource: Bollywoodlife.com
