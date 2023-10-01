Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film beats KGF 2 in the best 'fourth weekend' list; mints lakhs

Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film has a glorious fourth weekend making Rs 17 crores plus. It is up there with the best

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023