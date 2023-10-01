Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film beats KGF 2 in the best 'fourth weekend' list; mints lakhs

Gadar 2 box office collection day 52 early estimates: Sunny Deol film has a glorious fourth weekend making Rs 17 crores plus. It is up there with the best

Urmimala Banerjee

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 which completed 50 days in the theatres is still getting huge love

Gadar 2 box office collection day 52

The film is still minting lakhs in the box office

Gadar 2 footfalls

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel has seen footfalls of 3.5 crores so far

Gadar 2 beats KGF 2

In the fourth weekend, it has beaten KGF 2. Gadar 2 made Rs 17.5 crores

Gadar 2 behind URI and Baahubali 2

It is just a crore lower than URI and the mega hit Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 minting lakhs

Even on day 48, Gadar 2 made around Rs 40 lakh

Gadar 2 lifetime collection

Gadar 2 has made Rs 690.24 crores so far at the box office

Gadar 2 mania in India

The film got a staggering opening in India with Rs 40 crores on day one

Gadar 2 overseas

The film has flopped overseas. The collections are marginal

Gadar 2

Anil Sharma has confirmed that he will make Gadar 3 if he gets the script

