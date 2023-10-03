Gadar 2 box office collection day 53: Sunny Deol film mints only Rs 10 lakhs ahead of big OTT release

Gadar 2 is one of the highest grossing Bollywood films ever.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Gadar 2 roars

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and team Gadar 2 have all the reasons to celebrate as the film has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 release date

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and since then it has been running in the theatres minting massive money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office report

Even after 50 days in theatres, Gadar 2 is still attracting audience to the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO report - day 53

As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 10 lakhs on its 53rd day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO report - Lowest of all time

Gadar 2 has now slowed down at the box office. Day 53rd was the lowest!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 BO report - Total collection

As per the report, Gadar 2's total collection now stands at Rs 526.05 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing film

Sunny Deol managed to become the second highest grossing film by beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan BO collection

The Indian Net Collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer was Rs 524.8 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beats Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is at the top as its India Net Collection surpassed Rs 600 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 on OTT

Now all the eyes are on Gadar 2's OTT release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where to watch

Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When to watch

Gadar 2 is going to hit OTT on October 6 as per reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mouni Roy's airport outfit is a mix of style and comfort

 

 Find Out More