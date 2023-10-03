Gadar 2 box office collection day 53: Sunny Deol film mints only Rs 10 lakhs ahead of big OTT release

Gadar 2 is one of the highest grossing Bollywood films ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and team Gadar 2 have all the reasons to celebrate as the film has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.
Gadar 2 released on August 11 and since then it has been running in the theatres minting massive money.
Even after 50 days in theatres, Gadar 2 is still attracting audience to the theatres.
As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 10 lakhs on its 53rd day.
Gadar 2 has now slowed down at the box office. Day 53rd was the lowest!
As per the report, Gadar 2's total collection now stands at Rs 526.05 crores.
Sunny Deol managed to become the second highest grossing film by beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
The Indian Net Collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer was Rs 524.8 crores approximately.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is at the top as its India Net Collection surpassed Rs 600 crores.
Now all the eyes are on Gadar 2's OTT release.
Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5.
Gadar 2 is going to hit OTT on October 6 as per reports.
