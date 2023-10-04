Gadar 2 box office collection day 54: Sunny Deol film witnesses marginal spike just days ahead of OTT release

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is one of the biggest success stories ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Sunny Deol who was away from big screens for a while returned with a bang with his Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film helmed by Anil Sharma has turned out to be an all time blockbuster hit. Fans simply couldn't stop raving about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 20 lakhs approximately on its 54th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Gadar 2 made Rs 10 lakhs on 53rd day. Hence it saw a spike on 54th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film's total collection now stands at Rs 527.10 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gross total collection of the film is Rs 620 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 faced massive competition from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan that released on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 also clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11. However, Gadar 2 took the lead over OMG 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is now going to release on OTT on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is going to premiere on OTT platform Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is next going to be seen in Lahore, 1947. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
