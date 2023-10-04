Gadar 2 box office collection day 54: Sunny Deol film witnesses marginal spike just days ahead of OTT release

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is one of the biggest success stories ever.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Sunny Deol is back with a bang

Sunny Deol who was away from big screens for a while returned with a bang with his Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster

The film helmed by Anil Sharma has turned out to be an all time blockbuster hit. Fans simply couldn't stop raving about it.

Gadar 2 box office report

Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Gadar 2 BO report - day 54

As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 20 lakhs approximately on its 54th day.

Gadar 2 BO report - day 53

Reportedly, Gadar 2 made Rs 10 lakhs on 53rd day. Hence it saw a spike on 54th day.

Gadar 2 BO report - Total collection

Sunny Deol's film's total collection now stands at Rs 527.10 crores approximately.

Gadar 2 BO report - Gross total

The gross total collection of the film is Rs 620 crores approximately.

Massive Competition

Gadar 2 faced massive competition from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan that released on September 7.

Clash with OMG 2

Gadar 2 also clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11. However, Gadar 2 took the lead over OMG 2.

Gadar 2 on OTT

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is now going to release on OTT on October 6.

Where to watch?

Gadar 2 is going to premiere on OTT platform Zee5.

Sunny Deol's next

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is next going to be seen in Lahore, 1947. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan.

