Gadar 2 box office collection Day 55: Sunny Deol starrer has last couple of days left in theatres [Exclusive]

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 continues to do business even on its 55th day, earning a total of 527 crore before coming out of theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol starrer created history by earning 527 crore at the box office in India so far.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 55

In the last few days, Sunny Deol starrer earned Rs 40 lakhs at the box office.

Last few shows in theatre

Gadar 2 will be out of the theatres this week, and there are only 2-3 days left, says trade expert Komal Nahta in an exclusive chat with BL.

Gadar 2: A remarkable journey

Komal Nahta lauded Sunny Deol for surpassing massive films at the box office.

Gadar 2 lifetime box office collection

The trade expert claimed the film will make a maximum of 530 crore at the box office. The film airs on OTT platform Zee5 from October 6.

Gadar 2 box office collection globally

Sunny Deol's film in total has earned 700 crore at the box office, reportedly.

Gadar 2 vs. Jawan

Komal Nahta exclusively spoke to BL and said Gadar 2 cannot touch the Jawan collection.

Gadar 2 massive opening

Sunny Deol's film had a bumper opening on day 1 of its release.

Anil Sharma reacts

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma recently hailed his film for beating Pathaan at the box office.

Sunny Deol's long-due success

The actor waited for 22 long years to witness this victory.

Gadar 2 success effect

Sunny Deol is on a film signing spree and will start working on Lahore 1947 and Border 2 soon.

