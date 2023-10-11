Gadar 2 box office collection day 61: Sunny Deol film continues to win audiences in theaters despite OTT release

Gadar 2 is still running in theaters despite OTT premiere and new movie releasesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is roaring high, creating history and how.
Despite being released on OTT, the film is running in a few theaters and has managed to pull the audience.
Anil Sharma's directorial has entertained the audience for 2 consecutive months since its release day 11th August 2023.
The film has won the audience even on the 61st day making good money at the box office.
Gadar 2 has reportedly collected Rs 8-10 lakhs on 61st day of its theatrical run.
The sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has crossed Rs 528 crore as nett collection.
The worldwide box office collection of the film is over Rs 685 crore.
Gadar 2 was made at a budget of Rs 60 crore and made a staggering business upon release.
Gadar 2 is now available to watch online on Zee 5.
