Gadar 2 box office collection records so far from day 1 to day 43

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has proved to be the box office king. Take a look at how the film has broken all the records and made history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer has so far earned 513.25 crore, and it is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan’s lifetime collection is 513 crore, and Sunny's film has beat Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made 532 crore on the 17th day of its release in India; we wonder if Sunny Deol will reach Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film achieved the milestone of entering 500 crore in 24 days, while Pathaan made it in 28 days and Baahubali 2 took 34 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In India, Yash starrer had made 427 crore, while Gadar is roaring at 513.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Dangal gets defeated at the box office, as the lifetime collection of the film was 375 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite the Jawan mania, Sunny Deol's film is surviving at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan too has been defeated; his biggest blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai, made 434 crore at the box office in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas got defeated not once but twice by Sunny Deol as his Adipurush collected 305 crore at the box office in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been taken over by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. It had made 365 crore at the box office in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!