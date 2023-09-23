Gadar 2 box office collection records so far from day 1 to day 43

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has proved to be the box office king. Take a look at how the film has broken all the records and made history.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol starrer has so far earned 513.25 crore, and it is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan

Pathaan’s lifetime collection is 513 crore, and Sunny's film has beat Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster.

Gadar 2 to compete with Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made 532 crore on the 17th day of its release in India; we wonder if Sunny Deol will reach Jawan.

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2

Sunny Deol's film achieved the milestone of entering 500 crore in 24 days, while Pathaan made it in 28 days and Baahubali 2 took 34 days.

Gadar 2 defeats KGF 2

In India, Yash starrer had made 427 crore, while Gadar is roaring at 513.25 crore.

Gadar 2 vs. Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal gets defeated at the box office, as the lifetime collection of the film was 375 crore.

Gadar 2 is unstoppable

Despite the Jawan mania, Sunny Deol's film is surviving at the box office.

Gadar 2 beats Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan too has been defeated; his biggest blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai, made 434 crore at the box office in India.

Gadar 2 races past Adipurush

Prabhas got defeated not once but twice by Sunny Deol as his Adipurush collected 305 crore at the box office in India.

Gadar 2 takes over Pushpa

Even Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been taken over by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. It had made 365 crore at the box office in India.

