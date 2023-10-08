Gadar 2 box office collection: Secret behind the plot revealed, check Mahabharat connection

Gadar 2 put Sunny Deol back on the map with its BO collection.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Gadar 2 - A success story

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel roared at the box office with full power.

Among top films

It received so much love for the audience that it became the second highest grossing film of 2023.

Gadar 2 cast

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film starred Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, their son.

The story plot

The story of Gadar is that Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol travels to Pakistan to bring back his son.

The nostalgia value

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Utkarsh Sharma revealed that the team realised only after film's completion that it held a very high nostalgia value.

The Mahabharat connect

Utkarsh Sharma stated that the story sought inspiration from Arjun and Abhimanyu's characters from Mahabharat.

Love from all

Utkarsh Sharma is also happy that he has received from every one, people from across generation.

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2's lifetime collection stands at Rs 525.45 crores approximately.

Beats Pathaan

Gadar 2 managed to beat the collections made by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to be at the number 2 spot.

50 successful days

Gadar 2 ran in the theatres for more than 50 days and managed to bring in footfalls.

Gadar 2 on OTT

Now, Sunny Deol's film has released on Zee5.

Sunny Deol's next

Sunny Deol has already signed his next titled Lahore, 1947.

