Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film is the second highest grossing Hindi film ever, check full list

As Gadar 2 beats Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the second highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema, take a look at the list of top 10 films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer tops the list with a collection of Rs 543 crore. Jawan and Gadar 2 may beat it in just a few days.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s film is Rs 10 crore behind and ranks second on the list with Rs 515.03 crore.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Prabhas’ magnum opus is on third with a collection of Rs 511 crore.

KGF: Chapter2

Yash’s high-octane actioner ranks fourth with Rs 435 crore.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s sports drama takes the fifth spot on the list with a collection of Rs 387 crore.

Sanju

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt collected Rs 342 crore in Hindi.

PK

Another Aamir Khan film on the list, PK ranks seventh on the list with a collection of Rs 340 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film ranks eighth with a collection of Rs 339 crore. Will Tiger 3 better this?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s comedy-drama minted Rs 320 crore in Hindi.

War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s actioner collected Rs 318 crore.

