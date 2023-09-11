Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film is the second highest grossing Hindi film ever, check full list

As Gadar 2 beats Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the second highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema, take a look at the list of top 10 films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer tops the list with a collection of Rs 543 crore. Jawan and Gadar 2 may beat it in just a few days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s film is Rs 10 crore behind and ranks second on the list with Rs 515.03 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ magnum opus is on third with a collection of Rs 511 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash’s high-octane actioner ranks fourth with Rs 435 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s sports drama takes the fifth spot on the list with a collection of Rs 387 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt collected Rs 342 crore in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Aamir Khan film on the list, PK ranks seventh on the list with a collection of Rs 340 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film ranks eighth with a collection of Rs 339 crore. Will Tiger 3 better this?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s comedy-drama minted Rs 320 crore in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s actioner collected Rs 318 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
