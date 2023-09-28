Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film to get affected by Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 amid Jawan mania?

Gadar 2 box office: With three new releases - Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2, Sunny Deol starrer movie might be impacted.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Gadar 2 mania 

Sunny Deol starrer new movie has been doing amazingly well at the box office and will soon complete 50 days. 

Gadar 2 box office 

The movie has collected Rs 524 crores at the box office in 48 days. It is inching closer to beating Pathaan now. 

Gadar 2 going strong

The movie did a business of Rs 35 to 40 lakhs on day 48.  

Fukrey 3 movie 

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and more are back with the third instalment of Fukrey. 

Gadar 2 X Fukrey 

Fukrey has a fanbase alright. Maybe not as big as Gadar but fans are eagerly looking forward to this one.

Impact on Gadar 2 

Gadar 2's business might be affected as the youth would watch Fukrey 3. 

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri is back with a movie based on the production of Covaxin by Indian scientists. 

Gadar 2 x The Vaccine War 

Fans have loved The Kashmir Files and now, they would go to watch The Vaccine War in theatres too. 

Chandramukhi 2 

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer horror-comedy might be a good break after a long time. 

Gadar 2 x Chandramukhi 2 

Kangana Ranaut is coming back to screens after a while. Fans are excited. 

Jawan power 

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to dominate the market given since the makers have introduced a 1+1 offer as well. 

Gadar 2 business 

Sunny Deol movie's collections picked up again yesterday. Will it stop before it surpasses Pathaan or will it grow? Let's wait and watch. 

