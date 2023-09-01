Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film to go for Oscars?

As Gadar 2 inches close to Rs 500 crore mark director Anil Sharma plans for Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is still dominating the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film had clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar yet it managed to surpass all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Making Rs 100 crore business within 3 days of release the movie entered RS 400 crore club soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having completed 3 weeks of theatrical run Anil Sharma's directorial stood firm at the BO despite competitions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore on Thursday i.e. day 21 of the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has minted Rs 481 crore as a total collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Indian Express, director Anil Sharma revealed his plans to take Gadar 2 to OScars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director says Gadar was a new and different story but it didn’t go to the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil believes Gadar 2 is also a new story and deserves to be at the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel followed the story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!