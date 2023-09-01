Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film to go for Oscars?

As Gadar 2 inches close to Rs 500 crore mark director Anil Sharma plans for Oscars.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is still dominating the box office.

Box office clash

The film had clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar yet it managed to surpass all.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Making Rs 100 crore business within 3 days of release the movie entered RS 400 crore club soon.

Three weeks at BO

Having completed 3 weeks of theatrical run Anil Sharma's directorial stood firm at the BO despite competitions.

Day 21 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore on Thursday i.e. day 21 of the release.

Total collection

Gadar 2 has minted Rs 481 crore as a total collection.

Director on taking Gadar 2 to Oscars

In an interview with Indian Express, director Anil Sharma revealed his plans to take Gadar 2 to OScars.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at the Oscars

The director says Gadar was a new and different story but it didn’t go to the Oscars.

Gadar 2 at the Oscars

Anil believes Gadar 2 is also a new story and deserves to be at the Oscars.

Gadar 2 story

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel followed the story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

