Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Jawan, Baahubali 2 in this Indian state 

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies in one of the Indian states. Yes, keep reading to know which... | Oct 07, 2023
Sunny Deol movie is the second highest-grossing film all over India. And its fever refuses to die down.
In East Punjabi, Gadar 2 is leading the lot with a business of Rs 53.80 crores. They earned the same in 49 days, reports Koimoi.com.
At number 2 is Prabhas, Anushka Shetty starrer movie with a collection of Rs 53.28 crores.
The Aamir Khan movie is placed 3rd with a collection of Rs 44.35 crores.
Yash starrer massy actioner movie is placed fourth. It earned Rs 40.17 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer earned Rs 40.04 crores in East Punjab. Pathaan is at number 5.
Jawan, which is still continuing in theatres, has so far earned Rs 35 crores. And it's been 25 days.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic did a business of Rs 34.52 crores in East Punjab.
Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer movie collected Rs 33.44 crores.
Salman Khan movie earned Rs 33.26 crores in East Punjab.
Lastly on the 10th spot is another Salman Khan starrer which earned Rs 32.92 crores.
