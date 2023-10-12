Gadar 2 box office collection: What made Sunny Deol starrer such a huge success?

Sunny Deol starrer has done a business of Rs 524.8 crores. Here we are with the Top 14 reasons why Gadar 2 became a huge success. The whole movie is loaded with amazing scenes...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Gadar 2 start 

The film begins with the revelation about Ashraf Ali killed by the general of Pakistan after losing his men behind Tara Singh who eloped with Sakina to India. 

Villain's entry 

Manish Wadhwa is introduced in the most gruesome manner. He asks a Hindu in Pakistan to chose between Gita and Quran. The Hindu picks Gita and General Iqbal kills him and his child in front of everyone. 

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava 

Tara and Sakina are introduced in the remake rendition of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. We get many flashback scenes of Gadar Ek Prem Katha in it.

Tara in action

Tara Singh is asked to deliver ammunitions when the soldiers' load fall short while fighting the army of Pakistan. Tara not just drives his truck amidst ongoing destruction but also helps soldiers kill the enemy. 

Jeete enters Pakistan 

Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete, who until now was scolded for his love for acting, decides to go to Pakistan when his father is claimed to be missing. The face-off between Jeete and the Pakistani soldier at the entry post left fans on the edge of their seats.

The shocking reveal 

While Jeete is trying to find a way to find his father, he gets to know the shocking truth that his father never entered Pakistan. 

Tara goes to Pakistan 

When Tara reaches home, he learns about his son going to Pakistan. To get him back, Tara goes to Pakistan himself. And he is met with the protestors rallying for Crush India movement. 

Tara comes out in open 

When his son's life is in danger, General Iqbal grants him a last wish. That is when Tara, who had been watching the trial, comes to fore and challenges Iqbal. 

Tara's power

Tara Singh gives it back to General Iqbal the same way, latter tried to overpower him and it was such a sigh-of a relief moment.  Tara threatens to kill General's son because he did the same. The most whistle-worthy moment. 

Tara-Jeete in action mode 

It was really a treat for all the fans to see father and son fight the police and army of Pakistan while they tried to flee the country. The whole sequence was loaded with goosebump worthy action sequences.

Tara and the handpump 

Gadar 2 also included the hand pump scene. Anil Sharma gave it a hilarious spin. Tara just looks at the handpump and then at the Pak police, who cower away in fright. 

Hindustan Zindabad  

General Iqbal pulled an Ashraf Ali with Tara Singh. But it was Jeete who retaliated this time. It was surreal to hear 'Hindustan Zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega' again.

Shocker for Iqbal

In a mad fit of rage, General Iqbal chases Tara Singh and Jeete to no end. He learns that he has unknowingly cross the border and is in India. It was a sight to see on the big screens. 

The choice 

Tara Singh did tit for tat with Ganeral Iqbal by asking him to pick between Pakistani girl (Quran) and a Hindustani boy (Gita). Iqbal made the wrong choice. 

