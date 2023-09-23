Gadar 2 creates history on day 43, races ahead of Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and more

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 achieves a new milestone at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is still running in theaters and has created history on day 43.

Gadar 2 fever

The film was released on August 11 still fans are high on Gadar 2 fever.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 43

The film has reportedly collected Rs 25 lakh on day 43.

Highest-grosser of all time

Gadar 2 has become the highest-grosser of all time according to Box Office India report.

Gadar 2 tops the list

Gadar 2 a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 513.25 crore nett in India.

Pathaan

Second on the list is Pathaan which grossed Rs 513 crore

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 collected Rs 510 crore.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jawan has collected Rs 461 crore & counting.

KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 grossed Rs 427 crore in India.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal made a business of Rs 375 crore.

