Gadar 2 creates history on day 43, races ahead of Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and more

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 achieves a new milestone at the box office.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is still running in theaters and has created history on day 43.
The film was released on August 11 still fans are high on Gadar 2 fever.
The film has reportedly collected Rs 25 lakh on day 43.
Gadar 2 has become the highest-grosser of all time according to Box Office India report.
Gadar 2 a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 513.25 crore nett in India.
Second on the list is Pathaan which grossed Rs 513 crore
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 collected Rs 510 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Jawan has collected Rs 461 crore & counting.
Yash starrer KGF 2 grossed Rs 427 crore in India.
Aamir Khan's Dangal made a business of Rs 375 crore.
