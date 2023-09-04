Gadar 2 box office day 24: Sunny Deol hits Rs 500 crore mark, check top 10 Indian movies in the club

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 hits Rs 500 crore mark but before that here are other Indian movies in the clubSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha has entered Rs 500 crore club.
On Day 24 of its theatrical release the movie collected Rs 8.50 crore making it a total of Rs 501.87 crore.
Before Gadar 2, other Indian films were already in the Rs 500 crore club.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's Indian collection is Rs 543 crore while its worldwide collection is Rs 1050 crore.
The initial total gross collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal is Rs 702 crore.
Baahubali 2 minted Rs 801.61 crore at the global box office and approximately Rs 700 crore at the domestic box office.
SS Rajamouli's movie made a business of Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.
KGF 2 collected Rs 1215 crore across the world.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a business of Rs 921.93 crore.
Secret Superstar collected Rs 912.75 crore worldwide.
Aamir Khan's PK made a business of Rs 792 crore.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 a sequel to Robot collected Rs 723.30 crore.
Baahubali: The Begining The first part of Prabhas film collected Rs 650 crore.
