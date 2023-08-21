Gadar 2 box office records so far that'll make it difficult to defeat Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 box office records that decimated the numbers set by biggies like Baahubali 2, RRR, Dangal, Pathaan and many other movies

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Gadar 2 box office records

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is on a rampage at the box office

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2

It has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in 8 days as compared to BB's 10

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan

Gadar 2 beat Pathaan in the second weekend making Rs 90 crores

Gadar 2 beats KGF 2

It has comfortably beaten KGF 2 that made Rs 50 crores plus

Gadar 2 beats Dangal

It has crossed the Rs 377 crores domestic collection of Dangal

Gadar 2 biggest film

Given its budget, Gadar 2 is a bonafide blockbuster movie

Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan?

Pathaan made Rs 524 crores at the Indian box office. Will Gadar 2 overtake it?

Gadar 2 winning hearts

Fans have gone crazy over Sunny Deol's machismo and emotional quotient

Gadar 2 huge footfalls

Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 contribute for two crore plus footfalls in theatres

Uphill task for Jawan

Though Jawan is expected to open at Rs 50 crore plus, it will be a huge task

Gadar 2 holds record

It is the Indian movie that had biggest second Friday

Gadar 2 decimates

Sunny Deol actioner has beaten biggies like Baahubali, Dangal, Pathaan and RRR

