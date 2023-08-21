Gadar 2 box office records so far that'll make it difficult to defeat Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 box office records that decimated the numbers set by biggies like Baahubali 2, RRR, Dangal, Pathaan and many other moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is on a rampage at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in 8 days as compared to BB's 10Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 beat Pathaan in the second weekend making Rs 90 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has comfortably beaten KGF 2 that made Rs 50 crores plusSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has crossed the Rs 377 crores domestic collection of DangalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Given its budget, Gadar 2 is a bonafide blockbuster movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan made Rs 524 crores at the Indian box office. Will Gadar 2 overtake it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have gone crazy over Sunny Deol's machismo and emotional quotientSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 contribute for two crore plus footfalls in theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Jawan is expected to open at Rs 50 crore plus, it will be a huge taskSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the Indian movie that had biggest second FridaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol actioner has beaten biggies like Baahubali, Dangal, Pathaan and RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
