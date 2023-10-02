Gadar 2 box office report day 52: Sunny Deol film holds strong in theatres even with OTT release being just 4 days away

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is a BLOCKBUSTER hit. Here's BO report.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Gadar 2 release date

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 box office report

Gadar 2 has become one of the highest grossing films of all time beating many major records set by top Bollywood films.

Gadar 2 BO day 52

As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 20 lakhs approximately on its 52nd day.

Gadar 2 BO - Total collection

The report further states that Gadar 2's total collection is now Rs 525.95 crores approximately.

Gadar 2 global collection

Reportedly, Gadar 2 has crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore with its global box office collection.

Witnessing footfalls

Despite being in its eighth week, Gadar 2 is still witnessing footfalls in the theatres.

OTT release

It is to be noted that Gadar 2 shows are still running in the theatres despite its OTT release being just 4 days away.

Gadar 2 on Zee5

As per reports, Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5 on October 6.

To set new record on OTT?

Given the buzz around Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol's return we won't be surprised if the film sets a new record with its OTT viewership.

Jawan competition

It also has to be noted that Gadar 2 witnessed a tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that released on September 7.

Jawan beats Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is now behind Jawan as Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the highest Hindi grosser.

Jawan creates history

Shah Rukh Khan's movie has created history by becoming the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023.

