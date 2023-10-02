Gadar 2 box office report day 52: Sunny Deol film holds strong in theatres even with OTT release being just 4 days away

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is a BLOCKBUSTER hit. Here's BO report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has become one of the highest grossing films of all time beating many major records set by top Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by NDTV.in, Gadar 2 made Rs 20 lakhs approximately on its 52nd day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report further states that Gadar 2's total collection is now Rs 525.95 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Gadar 2 has crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore with its global box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being in its eighth week, Gadar 2 is still witnessing footfalls in the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is to be noted that Gadar 2 shows are still running in the theatres despite its OTT release being just 4 days away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5 on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the buzz around Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol's return we won't be surprised if the film sets a new record with its OTT viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It also has to be noted that Gadar 2 witnessed a tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that released on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is now behind Jawan as Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the highest Hindi grosser.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie has created history by becoming the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
