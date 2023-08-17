Gadar 2 box office storm: Top reasons behind Sunny Deol film's huge success

Gadar 2 finally release and it became a hit in no time

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 has created a storm at the box office earning Rs 229 nett in five days of theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sequel to a hit movie

Gadar 2 is a sequel to an all-time blockbuster movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha and that anytime works for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Story continuation

Gadar 2 continues the story after 22 years and that's where the audience got connected with the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Same star cast

The makers managed to bring the same lead star cast to maintain the essence of Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Casting

Apart from the lead stars, the casting of multi-starrer was also apt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massy entertainer

Gadar 2 is a full package with action, romance, tragedy, dance, and everything an audience wants in a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol resonates with Tara Singh

In real life, Sunny Deol is desi and resonates with his character Tara Singh on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Promotions

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel promoted the movie going out as Tara Singh and Sakina to build that personal touch with the audience. In addition, they promoted the film across India including small towns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Songs

People these days do not like remakes much but Gadar 2 retained the essence of the original numbers with the new version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd jaa Kaale Kaava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love story

At the heart of it, it's a love story and that genre always works for an Indian audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Underrated Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More