Gadar 2 success: Sunny Deol to next work with these action directors?

Sunny Deol is in talks with ace directors of the industry for feature films, action thrillers and sequelsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2 and has become a sought-after actor delivering a blockbuster at the age of 65.
Following the success of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is returning to business with multiple upcoming projects.
According to Pinkvilla reports Sunny Deol has been in talks with top film directors of Hindi cinema.
Sunny is in the final stages of negotiations for a feature film with Rajkumar Santoshi, renowned for directing hits like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini.
The film will be produced by Aamir Khan and paperwork will be done after Sunny Deol returns from his US trip.
Sunny Deol is also planning a sequel to biggest war film Border and is in talks with JP Dutta.
Sunny has held discussions with Abbas Mustan regarding an upcoming action thriller project.
Director Anil Sharma, who directed Gadar 2, is also engaged in talks with the actor about a potential sequel to Apne.
Reportedly, Apne 2 is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors next year.
Sunny Deol's next film would be Baap starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty.
