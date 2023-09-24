Gadar 2 success: Sunny Deol to next work with these action directors?

Sunny Deol is in talks with ace directors of the industry for feature films, action thrillers and sequels

Rupal Purohit

Sep 24, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2 and has become a sought-after actor delivering a blockbuster at the age of 65.

Sunny Deol back in game

Following the success of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is returning to business with multiple upcoming projects.

In conversation with directors for upcoming projects

According to Pinkvilla reports Sunny Deol has been in talks with top film directors of Hindi cinema.

Rajkumar Santoshi

Sunny is in the final stages of negotiations for a feature film with Rajkumar Santoshi, renowned for directing hits like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini.

Untitled film

The film will be produced by Aamir Khan and paperwork will be done after Sunny Deol returns from his US trip.

Border 2

Sunny Deol is also planning a sequel to biggest war film Border and is in talks with JP Dutta.

Abbas Mustan

Sunny has held discussions with Abbas Mustan regarding an upcoming action thriller project.

Apne 2

Director Anil Sharma, who directed Gadar 2, is also engaged in talks with the actor about a potential sequel to Apne.

Apne 2 in writing stage

Reportedly, Apne 2 is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors next year.

Upcoming film

Sunny Deol’s next film would be Baap starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty.

