Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 to enter TOP 10 Weekend Grossers

Sunny Deol starrer is minting money and how! Will it make it to the TOP 10 highest grossing film and at what place? Let's find out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Gadar 2 mania 

Gadar hui junta ki is trending big time on X (formerly Twitter). 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan 

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer collected Rs 280.75 crore nett over five days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 

Yash starrer did a business of Rs 193 crores, in four days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan 

Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma movie minted Rs 180.36 crores in five days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War 

With five day weekend, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie did a business of 166.25 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat 

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer did a business of Rs 150.10 crores in 5 days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 

Salman Khan movie minted Rs 129.77 crores in five days 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

In three days, Prabhas starrer did a business of Rs 128 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan 

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan movie earned Rs 123 crores in four days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt movie minted 120.75 crores in three days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju 

In three days, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic made a business of Rs 120.06 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 

Gadar 2 is likely to have Rs 50 crore plus business on Sunday. It has already earned Rs 83.18 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Independence Day 2023: TOP 12 Indo-Pak cross-border love stories 

 

 Find Out More