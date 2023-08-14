Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 to enter TOP 10 Weekend Grossers

Sunny Deol starrer is minting money and how! Will it make it to the TOP 10 highest grossing film and at what place? Let's find out...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Gadar hui junta ki is trending big time on X (formerly Twitter).
As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer collected Rs 280.75 crore nett over five days.
Yash starrer did a business of Rs 193 crores, in four days.
Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma movie minted Rs 180.36 crores in five days.
With five day weekend, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie did a business of 166.25 crores.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer did a business of Rs 150.10 crores in 5 days.
Salman Khan movie minted Rs 129.77 crores in five days
In three days, Prabhas starrer did a business of Rs 128 crores.
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan movie earned Rs 123 crores in four days.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt movie minted 120.75 crores in three days.
In three days, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic made a business of Rs 120.06 crores.
Gadar 2 is likely to have Rs 50 crore plus business on Sunday. It has already earned Rs 83.18 crores.
