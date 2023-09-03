Gadar 2 brings Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and more TOP 90s stars under one roof

Gadar 2 has made the wish of 90s fans come true by reuniting top stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and more for the success celebrations.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Man of the moment 

Sunny Deol has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan 

Tiger 3 star looks dashing in his new look. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Jawan star drops by to share in the happiness of Sunny Deol.

Suniel Shetty 

Ever so stylish, always! Anna, chaubees ghante in style! 

Bobby Deol 

Aashram star joins his brother's success party. 

Ajay Devgn 

Bholaa star with his forever leading lady, Kajol makes a stunning couple appearance. 

Sanjay Dutt

The Khalnayak star looks so handsome these days.

Anil Kapoor

You've got to admit it, he is ageing backwards.

Jackie Shroff

Never without his pauda (potted plant). 

Aamir Khan 

Lagaan ki hui Gadar se phir takkar. 

Happiest man 

This is such a rare occasion for Bollywood. All because of Sunny Deol. 

