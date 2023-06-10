Gadar 2 budget, star cast fees, release date and other top details

Here's all you need to know about Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 and made it big at the box office numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will not have Amrish Puri as he is no more. He had layed the role of Sakina's dad in Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Wadhwa will be a villain in the lives of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. WadhwaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the movie was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Chopra is taking Rs 25 lakh for his role in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luv Sinha reportedly has taken Rs 60 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simrat Kaur took Rs 80 lakh for Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Utkarsh Sharma has taken Rs 1 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish reportedly took Rs 60 lakh to play Pakistani Army General in Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is much awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
