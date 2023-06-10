Gadar 2 budget, star cast fees, release date and other top details

Here's all you need to know about Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel

Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 and made it big at the box office numbers.

Gadar 2 cast

Gadar 2 will not have Amrish Puri as he is no more. He had layed the role of Sakina's dad in Gadar.

Cast with Ameesha

Manish Wadhwa will be a villain in the lives of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Wadhwa

Budget

Reportedly the movie was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Gaurav Chopra

Gaurav Chopra is taking Rs 25 lakh for his role in the movie.

Luv Sinha

Luv Sinha reportedly has taken Rs 60 lakh.

Simrat Kaur

Simrat Kaur took Rs 80 lakh for Gadar 2.

Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma has taken Rs 1 crore for the film.

Fees

Manish reportedly took Rs 60 lakh to play Pakistani Army General in Gadar 2.

Awaited

Gadar 2 is much awaited.

