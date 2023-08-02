Gadar 2: CBFC makes 10 cuts, Tiranga replaced with Jhande and more

Now we bring to you the censorship details of Gadar 2 and everything about the movie cuts that it underwent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Gadar 2 received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producers were forced to accept 10 cutbacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rioters' 'Har Har Mahadev' chanting scene has been taken down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ‘Shiv Tandav’ shlokas were replaced with the song line ‘Akhand hai…Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The word "Idiot" has been used in place of "Bastard."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The term "Tirange" was replaced to "Jhande."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The title of "Defense Minister" was changed to Raksha Mantri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The speech for "Har Jhande Ko..." was then appropriately altered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The phrase "Bata De Sakhi" was changed to "Bata De Piya Kahaan Bitaayi Shaam" in the thumri song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for all the stats and references made about the 1971 India-Pakistan war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After these changes were made, the CBFC granted a U/A certificate to Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate is 170 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
