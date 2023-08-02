Gadar 2: CBFC makes 10 cuts, Tiranga replaced with Jhande and more

Now we bring to you the censorship details of Gadar 2 and everything about the movie cuts that it underwent.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Gadar 2 certificate

Gadar 2 received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Gadar 2 cut

The producers were forced to accept 10 cutbacks.

Scenes taken down

The rioters' 'Har Har Mahadev' chanting scene has been taken down.

Song changed

The ‘Shiv Tandav’ shlokas were replaced with the song line ‘Akhand hai…

Abusive words removed

The word "Idiot" has been used in place of "Bastard."

Words replaced

The term "Tirange" was replaced to "Jhande."

Too many changes

The title of "Defense Minister" was changed to Raksha Mantri.

Speech altered

The speech for "Har Jhande Ko..." was then appropriately altered.

Phrase alteration

The phrase "Bata De Sakhi" was changed to "Bata De Piya Kahaan Bitaayi Shaam" in the thumri song.

Evidence

The makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for all the stats and references made about the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

U/A certificate

After these changes were made, the CBFC granted a U/A certificate to Gadar 2.

Film length

The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate is 170 minutes.

