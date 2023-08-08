Gadar 2: Check who is playing what role in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer

Gadar 2 star cast and their role in the upcoming movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is returning with another chapter of the romantic love story set against the backdrop of India Pakistan war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Anil Sharma who helmed Gadar has also directed the follow up story after 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is returning to his popular character of Tara Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakina in Gadar: The Katha Continues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Utkarsh Sharma who played the young kid Charanjeet in Gadar is all grown up and will play the same character after a gap of 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Wadhwa will play a Pakistani army general.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Choudhary will play Major Malik of the Pakistani Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simrat Kaur will play the role of Muskan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Naik will play Gul Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dolly Bindra will play Gul Khan’s wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will release in theaters on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!