Gadar 2: Check who is playing what role in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer

Gadar 2 star cast and their role in the upcoming movie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar: The Katha Continues

Sunny Deol is returning with another chapter of the romantic love story set against the backdrop of India Pakistan war.

Anil Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma who helmed Gadar has also directed the follow up story after 22 years.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is returning to his popular character of Tara Singh.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakina in Gadar: The Katha Continues.

Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma who played the young kid Charanjeet in Gadar is all grown up and will play the same character after a gap of 22 years.

Manish Wadhwa

Manish Wadhwa will play a Pakistani army general.

Rohit Choudhary

Rohit Choudhary will play Major Malik of the Pakistani Army.

Simrat Kaur

Simrat Kaur will play the role of Muskan.

Aamir Naik

Aamir Naik will play Gul Khan.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra will play Gul Khan’s wife.

Gadar 2 release

Gadar 2 will release in theaters on 11th August 2023.

