Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore at the box office, to clock 500 crore lifetime collection?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark today at the Box Office. Will the film cross Rs 500 crores?

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Gadar 2 winning hearts

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is doing amazingly well at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box Office numbers!

Today, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More to come

The success story of the film does not stop here. As per a trade expert, the film is going to do much more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rs 500 crores!

BollywoodLife spoke to trade expert Komal Nahta who said that the film will earn Rs 450 crores and can even go to Rs 500 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Creating history

Well, we hope it does break the records at Box Office and even surpasses Rs 1000 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2

Gadar 2 released along with OMG 2 on August 11. But both the films have been doing well and have got good reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy faces

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been celebrating the film's success with fans and thanking them for all the love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best Times!

The cast and crew of the film is also happy with it and extremely thankful. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur have also been grateful to fans for showering love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debutant

Gadar 2 is Simrat's debut film and we can imagine the happiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrations!

The team of Gadar 2 recently organised a success party for the media. The team members were present and everyone danced their hearts out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol took on Pakistan in these Top Bollywood films

 

 Find Out More