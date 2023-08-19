Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore at the box office, to clock 500 crore lifetime collection?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark today at the Box Office. Will the film cross Rs 500 crores?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is doing amazingly well at the Box Office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The success story of the film does not stop here. As per a trade expert, the film is going to do much more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife spoke to trade expert Komal Nahta who said that the film will earn Rs 450 crores and can even go to Rs 500 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, we hope it does break the records at Box Office and even surpasses Rs 1000 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 released along with OMG 2 on August 11. But both the films have been doing well and have got good reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been celebrating the film's success with fans and thanking them for all the love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cast and crew of the film is also happy with it and extremely thankful. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur have also been grateful to fans for showering love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is Simrat's debut film and we can imagine the happiness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The team of Gadar 2 recently organised a success party for the media. The team members were present and everyone danced their hearts out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
